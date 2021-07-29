Kuto app debuts in Corvallis, aims to ease credit card fees

“It’s exciting, though, because there are many more that simply won’t have their accounts ready for launch Thursday so we won’t be able to accept payments yet, but we’re close," he said.

Kubo says the name Kuto is a bit of a play on his last name, but also notes that a kudo, which is pronounced the same, means a shoutout for doing something good.

“If you can come up with a name that is unique you can own it,” he said. “We were trying to think of a word that was friendly, a word that you could use to name your dog.”

Kubo said the biggest challenge for folks looking to sign up so far is not knowing the user name or password for the bank account that Kuto will be tied to. Users get an instant notification when they make a purchase as well as a monthly statement of Kuto use. Also, the app includes a “support” button, with Kubo himself answering calls, which he says “has happened maybe a handful of times.”

Kuto uses the Stripe software platform for its transactions. “You have to be licensed to transfer money and Stripe is licensed,” Kubo said.

“Fraud is more of an online thing,” he said. “With Kuto you have your phone with you and you have to be at the location to make a purchase. Our level of security is so much higher than waving a card around.”

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.