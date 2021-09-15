Kotek wins trade union nod for Oregon governor

House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, received a key labor endorsement in her 2022 bid to become Oregon's governor, coming before any other major Democrats have entered the race.

The preemptive nod from the Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council came Tuesday during its convention in Sunriver. It comes more than eight months before the May 20 primary. The winner will move on to the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

The council is the umbrella group for 37 unions whose more than 25,000 members include electricians, steamfitters, plumbers, elevator installers and other construction-related workers.

Kotek became the first major Democratic political figure to announce she would seek to succeed Gov. Kate Brown, who is barred by term limits from seeking re-election. She has received strong union support since becoming a House member in 2007. Kotek is the longest serving House speaker in Oregon history, having been elected by members to the chamber's top position since 2013.

Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla and former Independent Party candidate for governor Patrick Starnes are the other most notable names to get into the Democratic primary to date.