Kings Valley to graduate 10 seniors on Saturday

The school will stage the graduation ceremony in the soccer field vicinity of campus. Family members’ vehicles will be parked in designated spots that will be spaced apart. The limited number of people on stage will be 6 feet apart.

Following the ceremony, the graduates will move to the front of the school with vehicles invited to drive by to express their congratulations with a “cheer parade.” Besides those vehicles in attendance, the rest of the community can then join in at that time to cheer on the graduates.

Ryan, the valedictorian, is the daughter of Beth Hoinacki and Adam Ryan. She has been involved in various activities, including three years on the student council. She also performed in last year’s school play, was on the tennis team this past season and a few years ago was part of a coed basketball team. She is graduating with honors and has plans to attend Oregon State University.

Clements, a co-salutatorian, is the daughter of Sara and Mark Clements. She was involved in band and among her honors was a SOAR Award. Clements plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College with dual enrollment at Oregon State University. She will then go on a mission with her church for 18 to 24 months and finish her degree work at OSU.

Simer, a co-salutatorian, is the daughter of Andrew Simer and Jasmine Saavedra. Her school activities included student council, digital media, debate, art and volleyball. Graduating with honors, Simer plans to major in business administration at Oregon State University. After college, she hopes to create and operate a nonprofit organization.

