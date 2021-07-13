Kinetic sculpture races this weekend in Corvallis

The Graand Kinetic Challenge races return to Corvallis this weekend.

Although historically linked to the now-retired Da Vinci Days festival, the zany two-day extravaganza of zany contestants in custom wacky racers continues unabated.

First held in 1993, the GKC brings together “kinetic sculptures," human-built, human-powered vehicles, that are tested over a series of terrains.

GKC vehicles must ride over 20 miles of Corvallis streets, navigate through a man-made sand dune, travel through 200 feet of deep, thick, sticky mud, and float 1.6 miles of the Willamette River. All of this has to be done under nothing but pedal power, with no help from friends or spectators, and all equipment needed to navigate all the different terrains must be carried on the sculptures at all times.

Here is the schedule for this year’s events, which are free and open to the public:

Saturday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: tech checks, art and engineering judging, pageantry performances (Benton County Fairgrounds).