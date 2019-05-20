Kids got to swap bikes cost-free for ones that fit them better. Mechanics helped others tune up their bikes. Kids got to practice bike skills on an off-road track and a road course. And they got to do bike-themed activities, like shooting pedal-powered squirt guns or riding a bike merry-go-round.
This year’s Corvallis Spring Roll, a bike fair and road ride for kids held Sunday morning at Cloverland Park and its surrounding streets, gave kids a fun way to practice bike skills, just as it has for nearly a decade.
However, Ilene McClelland, program director the Corvallis Bicycle Collective, the group that organizes the Spring Roll, said for the event to happen in future years, the organizers need people to help with planning it.
“To keep this thing going we need more volunteers,” she said. “Our kids are aging out.”
She said this year's event had a fantastic turnout, with just shy of 300 participants.
“We love the turnout. We love that (kids) are out here riding on a nice day,” she said.
McClelland said the event’s central activity, a mass bike ride on a loop through neighborhood streets that were closed to cars for the event, gives kids a way to practice bike skills. And McClelland said she often hears from parents who say the event gives their kids the little push they need to develop the skills they need to get around on a bike. She said that when kids see other kids biking it gives them a bit of positive peer pressure that can encourage them to try riding, even if they are reluctant.
“It does build confidence and independence. I’ve seen it in my own kids. They get around on their bikes,” she said.
She added that bikes keep kids out of trouble.
“You are not bored on a bike. You’re going somewhere. You’re doing something.”
Casey Jones, a 7-year-old Adams Elementary School second grader, said he liked the event, particularly the off-road skills track.
“You get to ride your bike and there’s lots of fun things you can do,” he said.
Anyone interested in helping out with planning next year’s Spring Roll can contact volunteer.coordinator@corvallisbikes.org to get involved.