The Calapooia District Boy Scouts held an Easter Egg Hunt at Periwinkle Elementary School in Albany Saturday morning.
Jennifer Hall, the district's chairperson, said the district has put on the hunt the last five years. She said the community gives the district's scouts a lot, through supporting fundraisers, giving them meeting spaces and places to camp.
"This is our opportunity to give back to the community," she said. The event includes around 6,000 eggs, and $250 in prizes. She said organizers estimate about 300 to 400 kids attended last year and expected about as many this year.