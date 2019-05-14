The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department is working with Public Works on a pond draining that will provide an educational opportunity for kids.
The pond at Bruce Starker Arts Park is being drained Saturday morning as part of a three-phase project to upgrade the park.
Kids are invited to show up at the park from 10 a.m. to noon. Creatures that are collected from the pond as it drains will be available in buckets for kids to explore.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials will be on hand to assist with species identification. Games and craft activities will be available as well.
The event is planned for the lawn but will move under the roof of the amphitheater stage if the weather turns wet.
Next week crews will start the design process to replace the concrete on the way to creating a natural replacement pond. The work is being paid for by a $300,000 donation from the Starker family. The new playground, the first phase, opened in August 2017, with amphitheater work scheduled to be the third phase of the project.