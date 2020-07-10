Kids can get free life jackets on Saturday

Kids up to age 12 can pick up free life jackets on Saturday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
Employees of the Albany Coastal store will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pass out free life jackets to the first 300 kids who come to the parking lot of the facility at 3700 Knox Butte Road in Albany.
To protect against the spread of COVID-19, this will be a drive-through event, with Coastal employees and volunteers wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines.
Life jackets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
