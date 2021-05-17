Kevin's Café thrives thanks to loyal customers, employees

While these programs definitely helped, he is confident that the café would have survived even if that funding was not available thanks to the loyalty of his customers. The café has been in operation since 2008.

Over the past few weeks, the rollercoaster has continued for the diner. Two weeks ago, the state ordered dining rooms closed in Linn County. This week, he is allowed to seat 25% of capacity.

These constantly evolving restrictions make it very difficult for him to plan ahead.

“How do I order for that? I run fresh food in here and that’s the hardest thing,” Boyer said. “My hash browns are all fresh and they are on a continuous order. If I get shut down, I get backed up on those hash browns and so I end up throwing them away.”

He feels the state could do a better job of explaining the reasoning behind the changes. He also thinks the way the state manages the situation county by county may have unintended consequences.

Most of the café’s clients are regular customers and new faces stand out. Over the past year, his staff has served more customers from out of town than ever before. He is happy to have the business, but he thinks this has played a role in spreading COVID-19.