In 1982, members of the social ministry committee at Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis got together to talk about what the church could do to help the community. Initially, they considered creating a child care center. But after surveying the congregation, they decided to do something different.
The result was the Grace Center for Adult Day Services, which opened the following year at the church. Then as now, it was the only adult day care center serving Benton and Linn counties.
The Grace Center moved out of the church and into its own quarters at 980 NW Spruce Ave. in 2006. Today the independent nonprofit organization has a staff of 16 providing respite care, social activities, arts and crafts programs, health monitoring and a host of other services. The 11,000-square-foot facility is also certified to provide memory care and post-rehabilitation services. Now, after more than a decade of leasing, the Grace Center has embarked on a $1 million fundraising campaign to purchase the building.
And none of it would have happened without that long-ago church group.
“They were really ahead of their time,” said Grace Center community relations director Tera Stegner.
One thing that has remained constant throughout the center’s 35-year history is Betty McCauley, a member of the original social ministry committee and the only founding member of the Grace Center Board of Directors who is still serving in that capacity.
Now 91, McCauley shakes her head and laughs when she thinks about what her church group set in motion all those years ago.
“I have to say we were a little naïve when we started this,” McCauley said in a recent interview in her home on Witham Hill. “We had no idea what it would amount to.”
For one thing, the center’s clientele has turned out to be much more varied than the founders imagined. In addition to caring for senior citizens with dementia and other issues, it also serves much younger folks with a variety of needs, such as those recovering from surgery or car accidents.
“When we started, we assumed it would be mostly elderly and a lot with Alzheimer’s,” McCauley said. “We didn’t know how many other things can happen.”
But the Grace Center adapted and grew along with the need. McCauley gives credit for the center’s success to the professionalism and dedication of its staff, from longtime director Cheri Babb, who left in 2009 after 25 years at the helm, to the current group under Rene Knight.
“Every time I walk in there, I’m always amazed — I see the love people have for the participants,” McCauley said.
She recalled one woman with dementia who would walk around the building talking to her stuffed animals. Instead of telling her to stop, the staff kindly and gently went along with the woman’s harmless delusion.
“I thought that was so lovable,” McCauley said.
Stegner thinks some of the credit for the Grace Center’s success needs to go to McCauley, who has been a tireless worker for the cause since Day One.
“She personally had a big part in a very successful fundraiser the Grace Center did for many years, the Strawberry Jubilee,” Stegner said.
McCauley still serves on the nominating committee, which recruits new board members; writes monthly articles about the Grace Center for her church newsletter; and serves as a strong proponent of the organization in the community.
In acknowledgement of her many contributions, the Grace Center’s library was recently renamed for McCauley, who supervised the library at the Environmental Protection Agency office in Corvallis for 20 years.
“Betty is a vibrant and active board member,” Stegner said.
McCauley, who uses a cane around the house and a walker when she goes out, said she’s had to dial back her volunteer work with the center and other organizations a bit. But she still attends the monthly board meetings and finds other reasons to drop by the Grace Center when she can.
She just can’t seem to stop.
“I don’t offer to do as many things as I used to,” she said, “but it’s been a real joy.”