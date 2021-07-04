Keeping order between the lines: Mike Corwin closes in on 50 years of umpiring

It was a couple days later when Corwin was working a game for one of the coaches and “we look at each other and he goes, you did what you had to do, I did what I had to do, it’s over right? “I go, what’s over,” Corwin said.

And just like that everyone moved on.

There was one awkward game where Corwin was umpiring third base in a game his son, Aaron, was competing in for Corvallis High.

There was a play at the plate that ended the game and he realized that had it been his call how tough that would have been regardless of his call. So he asked to never do another game with his son’s teams. Now there is a rule against that.

Speaking of his son’s games, Corwin admitted he was “death” on umpires in those games because he ribbed them pretty hard from time to time. Mind you, the brotherhood is pretty tight and umpires would typically get together after games for a cold beverage.

“And it didn’t matter who it was,” Corwin said. “I mean no profanity, I picked the right words but yeah.”

So has Corwin even missed a call?

Most definitely and he has no problem admitting that now or at the time.