Keeping an eye on things

A barn owl perches in a barn east of Albany on Wednesday. Growing up to 16 inches in height, this owl is common throughout the West Coast, hunting by night and roosting during the day in tree cavities or manmade structures such as barns. Unlike some owls, barn owls don’t hoot but utter a drawn-out, screeching cry. They are also among the most fecund of all owls, breeding up to three times a year and producing as many as a dozen eggs per clutch. And they can be handy to have around the house. “They’re quite useful, in both rural and urban settings,” said Jim Fairchild, former president of the Audubon Society of Corvallis, “because they’re eating quite a number of rodents. They love rats.”