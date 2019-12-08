Kanopy streaming now available via Corvallis library

The online streaming service Kanopy is now available for free to those with a library card from the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

You can stream video from the service to any computer and most mobile devices and televisions with the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. You can sign up via cbcpl.net/kanopy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kanopy gives area library patrons access to more than 33,000 films, including the Criterion Collection, the Great Courses, independent films, international films and documentaries.

The Kanopy Kids portal includes Weston Woods’ collection of animated picture books by Mo Willems and other popular authors plus PBS shows such as Sesame Street and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

For more information please contact the library at 541-766-6793.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0