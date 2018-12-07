"The Ethnobotany of the Kalapuya," the last event in this year’s Champinefu Lecture Series, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12 at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. in Corvallis.
The free lecture will feature two speakers: Doug Deur is an associate research professor of anthropology at Portland State University and author of “Keeping It Living – Traditions of Plant Use and Cultivation on the North Coast of the Pacific Northwest” and “Pacific Northwest Foraging,” a guidebook to edible plants of the Northwest.
The other speaker is David Harrelson, the cultural resources manager of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, as well as its tribal history officer. He has been instrumental in the reopening of the Chachalu Musem at the Grand Ronde.
Books by Deur and previous Champinefu speakers will be available for sale in the lobby before and after the presentation.