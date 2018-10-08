The Condor 25K started next to the Forestry Cabin in Peavy Arboretum on a logging road, but quickly diverted onto trails for its route out to the Lewisburg Saddle and back.
For much of its distance it was on “Dave’s Trail” a new trail that officially opened this weekend and is named for Dave Bateham, a member of the Corvallis running community who died in 2011.
In fact, the whole race is named for Bateham, at least his nickname.
John Liebeskind, one of the event’s co-directors, said the race was called the Condor 25K after Bateham, who was called Condor by his running friends. Liebeskind said Sunday was the seventh time the race has been held and the funds it has raised over the years have gone toward trail maintenance in the forest and the development of Dave’s Trail.
Liebeskind said the trail was completed a couple months ago, but was officially opened over the weekend.
He added that the community of runners locally is very close, so the event exists as a way for them to celebrate.
“To me it’s a party,” he said.
He added that many people attend the event from out of town because they don’t have as many good trails for running near where they live.
“It’s a different experience. You’re away from cars, you’re in the forest.”
Cary Stephens, of Corvallis, said he’s either run in or volunteered at the event every year since it started. He said he was friends with Bateham and building a trail in his honor was fitting.
“He was a trail runner in town and a good friend to a lot of our group,” Stephens added.
Stephens said being on smaller trails like Dave’s Trail is also appealing for trail runners who would rather be out on winding paths than gravel logging roads.
“It’s what we live for,” he said.
Stephens, who is an ultra-distance runner, said part of the event’s appeal is 25 kilometers is a competitive race.
“This is a shorter race that is fun to run fast,” he said.