A 17-year-old Lebanon boy accused of stabbing a 36-year-old Lebanon man earlier this month will remain in custody for now.
Riley J. Shelton appeared Thursday in Linn Juvenile Court for a detention hearing. Judge Deann Novotny agreed with the prosecution that Shelton should remain at the Linn Benton Juvenile Detention Center and set the next hearing for 1:15 p.m. Dec. 13.
Shelton is represented by Kristen Sager-Kottre, who said her hope is to keep the case in juvenile court.
She said her office is working to gather "substantial" historical data on Shelton from Lane and Linn counties, Lebanon and the state Department of Human Services in preparation for his case.
"Because we didn't just get here," she said. "There's a lot going on."
Prosecuting attorney Jonathan Crow said he agreed and wanted to have as much information as possible, but that he believes the case may move to adult court.
Shelton is accused of stabbing Benjamin Saul Williams, 36, of Lebanon several times on his left side and once in the shoulder.
The alleged stabbing took place Nov. 19 at a home on Center Street. Williams was treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis and Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies took Shelton to the detention center on a charge of attempted murder.