Just two new mid-valley COVID-19 cases reported Monday

The mid-valley logged just two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, both in Linn County, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The state as a whole reported 197 new confirmed and presumptive cases to bring Oregon's cumulative total to 155,787. Four new deaths attributed to COVID-19 also were reported Monday, bringing Oregon’s death toll to 2,212.
During the pandemic, Linn County has had 3,592 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths attributed to the disease and Benton County 2,344 cases and 16 deaths.
Outside Benton and Linn counties, Oregon’s new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (19), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Deschutes (4), Douglas (11), Jackson (12), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Lane (33), Lincoln (1), Marion (20), Multnomah (16), Polk (3), Umatilla (1), Washington (54) and Yamhill (1).
Monday’s reported deaths were two Josephine County men, ages 89 and 76, a 92-year-old Lane County woman and an 88-year-old Multnomah County man. All had underlying conditions.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 1,062 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 50,505 new cases of the disease in the United States. Cumulatively, the CDC reports 511,839 deaths and 28,405,925 cases.
Among U.S. states and territories, Oregon is 49th in average daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people at 9.4. Only Hawaii (3.7) and Missouri (7.1) have fewer. New Jersey is first at 36.9.
New vaccine on the way
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has received an emergency use authorization from the federal government, is the first single-dose vaccine against COVID-19. It can be stored in a refrigerator for months, making it easier to distribute without the need for ultra-cold storage.
OHA estimates Oregon will receive 34,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. OHA is working with local public health authorities, state retail pharmacy partners and hospital systems to administer the vaccine.
It is anticipated that less of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available in the next few weeks following this week’s initial allocation. OHA is planning for strategic deployment of the vaccine to speed up vaccinations in Oregon.
Reported vaccine side effects include pain at the injection site, mild to moderate headache, fatigue and muscle aches.
Vaccinations
OHA reported that 13,794 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,169 doses were administered Sunday and 7,625 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 986,816 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,241,415 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon on Monday was 132, two fewer than Sunday. There were 27 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, one more than Sunday.
Vaccine appointment changes
To help alleviate the challenges people have faced attempting to schedule a vaccine appointment at the Oregon Convention Center, the Oregon Health Authority and the All4Oregon health system partners have changed the process for appointments via the Vaccine Information Tool (chatbot).
As of Monday, adults 65 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But adults who are 65 and older, and most people who are eligible for vaccines in Phase 1A in the Portland metro area, will no longer be directed to the chatbot to schedule appointments at the Oregon Convention Center.
The change does not apply to people with mobility issues, who will continue to be able to access appointments at the Portland airport red economy parking lot drive-thru clinic through the chatbot. Educators in the Portland metro area and people who live in Marion County also can continue to find appointments through the Vaccine Information Tool.
The change does not impact people who have already scheduled vaccine appointments at the Oregon Convention Center, the Portland airport or the Legacy Woodburn Health Center.
All Oregonians, including senior adults age 65 and over, can sign up to be notified about vaccination events when they are eligible at the Get Vaccinated Oregon signup tool. The Get Vaccinated Oregon signup tool can be found at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
All4Oregon will contact individuals to schedule their appointment.
As more vaccines become available, vaccine distribution sites will expand to more locations, such as retail pharmacies, outpatient clinics and other sites linked to hospitals and health systems.
The additional vaccine and additional sites will help address the challenges people are experiencing as high demand exceeds the limited supply.
Older adults and anyone who needs help better understanding the scheduling options are encouraged to call 211.