Just two new mid-valley COVID-19 cases reported Monday

New vaccine on the way

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has received an emergency use authorization from the federal government, is the first single-dose vaccine against COVID-19. It can be stored in a refrigerator for months, making it easier to distribute without the need for ultra-cold storage.

OHA estimates Oregon will receive 34,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. OHA is working with local public health authorities, state retail pharmacy partners and hospital systems to administer the vaccine.

It is anticipated that less of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available in the next few weeks following this week’s initial allocation. OHA is planning for strategic deployment of the vaccine to speed up vaccinations in Oregon.

Reported vaccine side effects include pain at the injection site, mild to moderate headache, fatigue and muscle aches.

Vaccinations

OHA reported that 13,794 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,169 doses were administered Sunday and 7,625 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.