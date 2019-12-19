Jury quickly convicts man of Millersburgf RV arson

A 12-member jury quickly returned guilty verdicts on Thursday morning and convicted a man of three counts of first-degree arson in Linn County Circuit Court.

Sentencing for Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, of Umatilla, is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday.

The jury entered deliberations after receiving instructions from Judge Michael Wynhausen at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, after courtroom testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday. A verdict was ready at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire occurred the night of March 27 at Park View Estates, which sits off of Salem Avenue near Arnold Road.

Gonzalez was staying as a guest of a friend in the mobile home park. The friend told Gonzalez that he couldn’t stay there anymore due to the park rules, and he responded by breaking things in the trailer, according to the prosecution.

The trailer owner left, and a short time later, a security camera captured footage of Gonzalez leaving the area as the fire was starting.

The fire was so hot that it scorched and melted two nearby trailers, according to the prosecution.