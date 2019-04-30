Attorneys for both sides made their opening arguments to the jury on Tuesday in the child sex abuse trial of Raymond Merl Turner, with the prosecution painting him as a monster and the defense casting him as falsely accused.
Turner, 58, is charged in Benton County Circuit Court with three counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. All the charges are Measure 11 offenses, with the most serious counts carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of more than eight years in prison.
Prosecutors allege that Turner molested the alleged victim on multiple occasions between February 2005 and June 2007, when she was 4 and 5 years old. He has pleaded not guilty to all nine counts.
In court on Tuesday, with Judge Matthew Donohue presiding, Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko addressed the 10-man, two-woman jury for 15 minutes, laying the groundwork for the prosecution’s case.
She said the alleged victim’s parents separated when she was very young, with her mother frequently dropping the child off at the Turner's home, where she would sometimes stay for extended periods.
(As a matter of policy, the newspaper generally does not identify alleged sex crime victims.)
Eventually the girl’s father got custody and she went to live with him, Matusko added, but not before she was abused on several occasions by Turner.
“This case,” she told the jurors, “is about the defendant’s secrets and his desires.”
Defense attorney Mike Flinn challenged that view of the case in his opening statement.
In a 10-minute rebuttal to the prosecution, he noted that the child had been left by her mother to stay with lots of different people and pointed out that the alleged crimes happened more than a decade ago.
Flinn suggested that someone else might have abused the girl — possibly one of her mother’s boyfriends, who had tormented the child with a doll resembling Chuckie, a knife-wielding character from a horror movie franchise.
He also said he would bring in a psychologist to testify on the subject of memory.
“There are some inconsistencies (in the accuser’s story) that will lead you to conclude there is reasonable doubt,” he told the jurors.
The first witness to take the stand on Tuesday was Turner’s accuser, who is now 18.
In two hours of emotional testimony, she told the court that Turner molested her on several occasions in his home, always when no one else was around. She said it happened once in the bathroom, once in the game room and more than five times on the stairs.
“I didn’t understand what was happening. I didn’t understand why,” she said through tears.
“I knew it was bad, but I didn’t know what to say, didn’t know what to do.”
Flinn briefly cross-examined the young woman, quizzing her about how often she moved as a child and testing her recollection of details about her stays with Turner.
He also brought up one of her mother’s boyfriends, the one who had teased her with the Chuckie doll. When he asked if that man had ever stayed the night at her mother’s house when she was there, she said, “Yeah.”
The second witness was a 16-year-old girl, who accused him in an earlier case of sexually abusing her over a period of years when she was a child. In that case, Turner was convicted of 38 counts, including first-degree rape, and is serving a 50-year prison sentence. He is appealing that conviction.
Although the judge limited what she could say in front of the jury, the girl testified about how Turner had abused her and said she had learned in an exchange of text messages that the accuser in the current case had been sexually abused as well.
Flinn declined the chance to cross-examine.
The trial resumes on Wednesday morning in Benton County Circuit Court and is scheduled to conclude on Friday.