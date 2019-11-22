After less than three hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury found William Hargrove guilty on Friday of killing his fiancée and pilfering her bank account.
Anna Repkina, a 27-year-old Russian woman who moved in with Hargrove after an online romance, was found killed by a single shotgun blast on a logging road near Alsea on April 17, 2017.
Hargrove was arrested three days later and charged with murder. He was also charged with one count of identity theft and two counts of theft for using Repkina’s bank card to make two withdrawals totaling $800 from her account.
The jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts just before noon in Benton County Circuit Court.
Hargrove, dressed in a dark sportcoat and slacks, showed little emotion as Judge Matthew Donohue read the jury’s decision.
You have free articles remaining.
He was then handcuffed and led back to jail by three Benton County sheriff’s deputies.
A sentencing hearing will be set at a later date.
The mandatory minimum sentence for murder in Oregon is 25 years in prison.
Defense attorney Mike Flinn said his client intends to appeal and asked the judge to retain all the evidence in the case.
“Obviously, Mr. Hargrove is disappointed by the verdict,” Flinn said after Friday’s hearing. “However, there are issues that need to be addressed by a higher court, and Mr. Hargrove will be appealing.”