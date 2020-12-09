Juneau man charged in Albany stabbing

A Juneau, Alaska, man has been accused of a stabbing that occurred last week in Albany.

Corey Chad Thompson, 30, was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in Linn County Circuit Court on Dec. 2.

Judge Brendan Kane set Thompson’s bail at $50,000, the minimum for such a serious offense, as requested by defense attorney Kyla Mazhary-Clark.

Prosecutor Richard Wijers asked for at least $50,000 security. He said that Thompson and the victim, a male adult, had been en route to California. Thompson also had warrants for his arrest out of Alaska, Wijers said.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Monday.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Albany Police Department officers responded to a 911 call made from the parking lot at Pop’s Branding Iron at about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 and discovered that the alleged victim was stabbed in the stomach and the wound was spurting blood. Another male spotted with the accuser had reportedly left the scene in a hurry.

Investigation revealed that the stabbing occurred during a fight in a van in the parking lot of the Albany Walmart. Thompson and the accuser were staying in the van, according to the affidavit.