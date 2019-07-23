Unemployment remained low in the mid-Willamette Valley in June, according to data released by the Oregon Employment Department on Tuesday.
Benton County’s unemployment rate of 3.2 percent, unchanged from its May revised rate, remained the lowest in Oregon.
Linn County’s unemployment rate edged down to 4.6 percent in June, slightly lower than its revised May rate of 4.7 percent.
Oregon’s statewide unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in June, essentially unchanged from its revised rate of 4.2 percent for May.
The United States’ unemployment rate climbed slightly, going from 3.6 percent in May to 3.7 percent in June.
Linn County has added 640 jobs over the last year, for job growth of 1.4 percent. Benton County added 570 jobs over the past year for an increase of 1.3 percent.
Job growth in the U.S. is at 1.5 percent while Oregon has seen job growth of 2.4 percent in the past year.