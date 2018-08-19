NOTE: The following article originally ran in the Thursday, June 13, 1985, edition of the Albany Democrat-Herald. The text has been altered with minor corrections.
Some kids might arrive with pet pictures, new lunch pails or maybe tell of a weekend trip to the coast.
Yet Aimee Holk tends to steal the spotlight at show-and-tell time.
When the 9-year-old walks into her grade school class with a shoulder-high, shimmering gold softball trophy and tells how "her" team won it, a lot of oohs and aahs escape. Along with, perhaps, an envious glare or two.
"I've taken a couple of them," says Aimee, squirming shyly at the question. Soon her eyes light up, she leans forward and an incredulous tone overtakes and raises her voice. "But the kids go nuts over them."
For good reason. It isn't often that a young girl has a men's softball team to call her own.
But Aimee, who will enter the fourth grade at Inavale Elementary in Corvallis, proudly claims Aimee's All-Stars, a C Minor League team playing its second season in Albany.
"One of my girlfriends at school, her mom plays on a baseball team," explains Aimee. "She just plays, though."
Aimee inherited her team shortly after her birth in January 1976.
Her dad, Bob, and a bunch of his buddies were playing intramural softball at Oregon State University in the spring when it was decided a team name was needed.
Since Bob was the lone married player and he and his wife, Linda, had the lone daughter affiliated with the team, someone suggested it be called Aimee's All-Stars.
"She's a like a daughter to us all, anyway," says Charlie Clingenpeel, one of eight original members still on the team.
The name seemed to bring good luck.
"It sounded good," said Bob. "Then we went undefeated."
That summer, the All-Stars entered the top league in Corvallis and stayed there for eight years. They finished as high as second in the city tournament and made the state playoffs three times.
If there has been a low point in the relationship, it was a couple of years ago when Aimee's All-Stars went out and got their first and only sponsor — Custom Stained Glass in Corvallis.
"She didn't like that very much," says Linda. "Those are her guys out there."
The sponsorship didn't work out, however, and Aimee welcomed her All-Stars back with open arms.
In this 10th anniversary season, the team will play in the Kelstar tournament in Lebanon this weekend and, as is custom, have former players return from many parts of Oregon and some from out of state.
When her unbeaten All-Stars won their third straight game Wednesday, beating First Assembly Red 13-5, it was Aimee's first chance to see her club in action this year.
"The first time," says Linda, "she was still in school and it was a late night. The next one got rained out."
But she was there to cheer them on last night.
"I'll root for them to get a hit," she says. "Usually it doesn't work, but sometimes it does."
The All-Stars might not always gets hits for her, but Aimee remains a hit with them.