AAA expects record-breaking travel for the Fourth of July holiday, surpassing the previous record set in 2019.

The agency projects 50.7 million Americans (15.1% of the population), including 587,000 Oregonians, will take a trip, 460,000 by car and 84,000 by air, according to an association news release.

Top destinations in the West are Anaheim, Las Vegas, the Oregon coast (especially Lincoln City and Newport), Central Oregon, Portland, Medford/Ashland, Crater Lake, Pendleton, Boise and Sacramento.

In the Pacific Region (Oregon, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii), 7.4 million people (13.9% of the population) are expected to travel, a 4.7% increase compared to 2022.

The Independence Day holiday travel period is defined as Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4.

“This year will set records with Americans eager to travel for fireworks and fun this Independence Day,” Doreen Loofburrow, senior vice president of Travel at AAA Oregon/Idaho, said in a statement.

“Despite some higher prices and limited availability, travel volumes will be higher than ever before. Many took our advice and booked their trips early, another sign of very robust travel this summer.”

“Plan your trip in advance and expect the unexpected,” Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA for Oregon/Idaho, said in the release.

“Things can and will change. Flights, accommodations, attractions, rental cars are all in very high demand, and availability is limited. Airlines continue to have issues with flight cancelations and delays, as well as pilot and staff shortages.