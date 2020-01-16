Judge’s ruling puts carbon-reduction initiatives back on track

Fellow co-chief petitioner Lisa Adatto was excited that if passed, the initiatives would provide a cleaner and healthier future for Oregonians. She also was happy that Judge Leith followed decades of precedent in his decision.

Renew Oregon’s attorney argued the group’s case Thursday in Marion County Circuit Court. Leith’s ruling adopted an injunction allowing the initiatives to proceed without delay. The proposed initiatives are seen as a backstop should lawmakers fail to pass carbon-reduction laws in the short 2020 legislative session that begins Feb. 3.

Clarno announced her rejection of the two initiatives in December. It was the second time in less than a year her office had thrown out proposed ballot measures based on Oregon’s single-subject rule. Early in 2019, Clarno’s office rejected two initiatives aimed at restricting some logging practices in forest watersheds. Proponents of those measures sued to overturn her decision, but lost their case.

Both of Renew Oregon’s petitions will resume the process of earning certified ballot titles from the Oregon attorney general’s office. Backers will then need to collect 112,020 valid voter signatures, each, to qualify for the November ballot.

Renew Oregon Executive Director Tera Hurst said the ruling cleared the way for climate action policy to prevail in 2020, whether through legislation, executive action or the ballot. “Oregonians support these measures by wide margins because we understand a clean energy transition is the only way to protect our health and economy and take responsibility for handing our kids a healthy world,” Hurst said.

