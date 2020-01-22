Judge orders no bail for Albany man charged with murdering estranged wife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon State Police Crime lab confirmed that the blood and tissue found on the saw matched Tiffany Lazon’s DNA, the news release stated.

Last week, Craig Lazon Jr. was named a person of interest in the case after no credible sighting of Tiffany Lazon had been reported, despite a widespread investigation.

Tiffany Lazon was last seen on Nov. 11 and was last heard from on or around Christmas Day.

Her family requested a welfare check on her residence on Jan. 8. The following day, police questioned Craig Lazon Jr., who told officials his estranged wife had plans to move to Washington. Her family said she never mentioned a move to the Evergreen State and she left behind her car, clothes, money and pet cat.

The charge of second-degree murder is a new crime in Oregon that went into law this month.

In a brief interview after the court hearing, Stein said that the new crime doesn’t incorporate egregious factors that are necessary for a first-degree murder or aggravated murder charge.