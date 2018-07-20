A former Corvallis High School football player accused of rape can play for a California junior college while awaiting trial, a judge ruled on Friday.
Benton County Circuit Judge Matthew Donohue granted Marco Brewer’s request to move out of state so he can enroll at Laney College in Oakland and join the football program there pending trial.
Brewer, now 18, is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl on May 14, 2017, following his high school prom. He is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse in the case. Although Brewer was 17 at the time he was charged, he is being tried as an adult because at least one of the charges is a Measure 11 felony.
Donohue also granted a request to delay the start of the trial from Oct. 22 to Dec. 17 to allow Brewer’s new attorney, Terri Wood of Eugene, to complete preparations for his defense.
Both of the alleged victim’s parents spoke in court on Friday, asking the judge not to let the proceedings drag out further. The Gazette-Times does not generally publish the names of victims in sex crime cases.
The case initially went to court in March, but a mistrial was declared after Donohue ruled that a question asked of a witness by the prosecutor in the case, Deputy District Attorney Kristen Farnworth, was prejudicial to the defendant.
Donohue declined to dismiss the case, however, scheduling a new trial to begin in October. Since then, however, Brewer’s first defense attorney, Stephen Ensor of Corvallis, has stepped down for unspecified reasons, and Wood argued on Friday that she needed more time to prepare.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Ryan Joslin, who is now the lead prosecutor in the case, did not object to Brewer being allowed to attend school in California.
But he joined the alleged victim’s parents in asking the judge to proceed with the October trial date.
“The further we delay this, the more harm it does to the victim,” Joslin said. “It takes a huge emotional toll on her.”
Wood, noting that there are more than 40 potential witnesses in the case, argued that she needed the additional time to get up to speed in the case.
“While it’s not a new trial for the state so much, because they’re ready to go, it is a new trial for me,” she said.
Donohue granted both motions but said he would not allow any further delays, admonishing Brewer and his attorney that neither school nor football would be acceptable excuses for missing future court appearances.
“I want to make it crystal clear … (that) this case takes precedence over everything,” the judge said. “I will not grant any continuances.”
Brewer, a star lineman for the Corvallis Spartans, was offered a football scholarship by UCLA, but that offer was withdrawn after he was charged. None of Oregon’s community colleges has a football program.
Brewer has already posted $25,000 security in the case, which could be forfeited if he fails to return for trial. His passport is being held by the court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.