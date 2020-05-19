Judge, DA go unopposed on election night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In no-surprise races for District Attorney and Linn County Circuit Judge, both delivered just that — no surprises.

DA Dough Marteeny and Judge David Delsman ran unopposed for their positions in Tuesday's election and secured their seats by large margins.

Marteeny, who has been DA for six years after serving as deputy DA for 10, had a comfortable lead over a handful of write-in candidates as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Marteeny garnered 98.75% of the votes cast with just 1.25%, or 282, going to write-in candidates.

A graduate of BYU and Rutgers Law School, Marteeny told the Democrat-Herald in December that his office's caseload had increased by 25% since 2012 but heralded Linn County calling it "a good place to work."

Judge David Delsman was appointed Linn County Circuit Judge in March of 2013 and on Tuesday, earned another term.

Delsman captured 98.48% of the vote with write-in candidates accounting for 1.52% thought vote totals will continue to be updated over the next few days.

Working his way through the University of Oregon in the timber industry, Delsman currently raises two sons in Albany with his wife Kathleen.

