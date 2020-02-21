Johnston to celebrate 105th birthday with Albany open house

Erma Johnston will celebrate her 105th birthday with an open house from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, on the third floor of the recent nursing home addition at the Mennonite Home, 5353 Columbus St. SE, Albany.
Johnston was born Feb. 24, 1915, in Albany. She married fellow Albany native Erman Johnston on Aug. 23, 1933. In 2012, the two were named the longest-married couple in Oregon at 78 years by Worldwide Marriage Encounter, a faith-based marriage enrichment program. In a 2013 Democrat-Herald interview, Erma explained their longevity simply: “We fell in love and just never fell out.” Erman passed away in 2014.
Erma has two sons, Gary and Steve of Albany; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.