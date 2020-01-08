Johnson to run for Linn County Commissioner seat

Kerry Johnson, Willamette Community Bank Chair and Linn County Budget Committee member, filed paperwork Wednesday to run for a seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners.

The seat will be vacated by Commissioner Will Tucker, who in September endorsed Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio, as his replacement.

“Commissioner Tucker has served the people of Linn County well,” Johnson wrote in a statement announcing her candidacy. “I hope to build on his success and bring value to the commission with new ideas and new approaches. I hope to provide leadership on issues that are most important to our community.”

She said she wanted to focus on creating jobs using her small business background, and also on mental-health funding. As the campaign continued, she said, more issues would draw her attention.

Johnson has served as a member of the Linn County Fair Board for 16 years and was appointed to the county’s budget committee by Tucker last year.