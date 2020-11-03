Johnson holds slim lead in Albany mayor's race

Albany may have its first new mayor in 12 years.
Preliminary returns showed Alex Johnson II leading incumbent Sharon Konopa with 13,268 votes to 13,037 on Tuesday evening. Results are expected to be updated around 10 p.m.
Johnson, a current City Council member, said he was inspired to run for mayor after his third meeting and that his view as mayor will be shaped by the future.
"I'm stunned," Johnson said from his watch party at Carinos in Albany. "I'm overwhelmed and totally shocked."
In Linn County, Johnson received 10,754 votes and while North Albany residents are technically Benton County voters, they are eligible to vote for Albany’s mayor, some City Council positions and measures. Johnson drew 2,312 votes from the area as of 8 p.m.
The 8 p.m. numbers included 72% of total votes cast in Linn County and 86.57% of the total votes in Benton County.
Johnson, who has his own insurance business, said he was proud of the race he ran as a first step into politics.
"Makes me feel good about the work I do for the city of Albany, and I will do my job the best I can," he said. "I was going in 50/50 tonight on my chances. I have a tough opponent, she's done a great job and it's an opportunity for a new vision and new direction. Albany made a decision tonight that I respect, and they can hold me accountable."
Konopa opted to stay home Tuesday night as election results were being posted online. She said Tuesday night that she would wait until all the votes were counted to comment.
As of 9:30 pm., 75% of the ballots in Linn County had been counted. In Benton, 86.57% of votes had been counted.
Konopa has been Albany's mayor for 12 years, serving on the City Council for 12 years prior to that.
The city of Albany was also set to see three City Council seats turn over on Tuesday, but if Johnson’s win is confirmed, the board will see four new faces. Johnson would have to vacate his council seat and the board would appoint to fill it rather than send the issue to voters.
