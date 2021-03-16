John M. Crisp: Who should blink first on Iran? We should

The United States is in a complicated place with Iran. Here’s the short version: In 2015, the U.S. joined Great Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, the European Union and Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an agreement that limited Iran’s capacity to develop nuclear weapons for 15 years. In exchange, Iran received sanctions relief, as well as other benefits. In other words, a deal.

Over the next several years, Iran’s compliance with the terms of the JCPOA was verified repeatedly by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the U.S. Department of State, as well as by other security agencies and experts.

Nevertheless, in May 2018 the Trump administration abrogated the JCPOA and imposed sanctions that have staggered the Iranian economy. The other signees to the agreement — including Iran — tried to maintain its terms, but, predictably, the JCPOA has fallen apart. The Iranians are suffering economically, and Iran has begun to push past the limits of the JCPOA.

It’s not hard to see why Iran — as well as the other parties to the JCPOA — is not happy with this turn of events. After all, a deal is a deal, and any party that suffers from its abrogation while in full compliance with its terms has a right to feel aggrieved.