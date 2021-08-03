John M. Crisp: Some white privilege just can’t tolerate Black privilege

We need to generate a word to describe the reaction that some white people have when Black Americans assert a perceived privilege — call it “Black privilege” — that provokes some white people to grumble about why they don’t get that privilege, too.
The previous paragraph embodies a case in point: When The Associated Press, The New York Times and other prominent media recently announced their decisions to begin to capitalize the word Black when describing a citizen of African descent, the reaction from some whites was predictable: If we’re going to capitalize Black, then why not capitalize white, as well?
When the phrase Black Lives Matter became a thing, some whites couldn’t resist the impulse to complain, “Oh, yeah, All Lives Matter, too.” (Not an exact quote.)
When brash Black comedians and rappers began to pepper their routines and lyrics with the ironic use of the N-word, some whites began to assert that dubious privilege for themselves. “If they can say it, why can’t we?”
When Black activists talk about reparations, some whites want to know what we’re going to do for Native Americans and poor white sharecroppers.
This inclination to dismiss or trivialize the concerns of Black Americans shows no sign of waning. So we need a term to describe this begrudging, semi-petulant response to efforts to resolve the racial tension that has plagued our republic from its beginning. “Blacklash” comes to mind, but it’s already been appropriated for other uses. So has “Whitelash.” How about “Spitelash”?
But whatever we call it, we need to relax and get over it. When Vanessa Williams sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is sometimes called the Black National Anthem, at a Fourth of July celebration, the conservative Twittersphere had a minor conniption at the idea that some Americans might appreciate and connect with any anthem other than “The Star-Spangled Banner.” What’s next? An Asian National Anthem? A Brown National Anthem?
Look for more of this indignant consternation next fall. The National Football League has announced that “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed before some NFL games this year, just before “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Don’t be surprised if you see some white fans refuse to stand for the so-called Black National Anthem, and I suspect that we’ll see a few taking a knee. That should put Colin Kaepernick in his place.
What drives this begrudging response to expressions of Black Americans’ dissatisfaction with how slowly the arc of history has inclined toward justice? Is it racism? Or just petty mean-spiritedness?
There’s no reason why it can’t be both. But I’m inclined to think that the responses of some white Americans are driven as much by the grievance, selfishness and intolerance that have risen to prominence in recent years as by old-fashioned racism.
I spend an inordinate amount of time listening to conservative talk radio. I’m always struck by how little serious ideological content the hosts convey compared to the time they devote to snide, condescending vitriol. The words “stupid,” “idiotic” and “moron” are prominent. Last week one radio host spent five minutes ridiculing President Joe Biden because he pronounced “Fox News” in a way that sounded sort of like “Fax News.” Then he spent another five minutes deriding Biden for accidentally saying “Trump” when he meant “Obama.”
How did we become so mean-spirited that our political discourse has been largely supplanted by the desire to amuse ourselves by making fun of an elder statesman who happens to misspeak? When did we become so fond of calling other people names? Of course, Donald Trump was the perfect president for our intolerant, mean-spirited age, but whether he caused all the disparaging rhetoric or just exploited what was already here is up for discussion.
Maybe we can rise above it. When the NFL begins performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — a beautiful celebration of Blackness for a league comprising more than 70% Black players — let’s hope Americans respond with appreciation, decency and tolerance rather than whiney complaint, with generosity rather than “Spitelash.”
John M. Crisp, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, lives in Georgetown, Texas, and can be reached at jcrispcolumns@gmail.com.