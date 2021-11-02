John M. Crisp: Our nation is at more risk than our species

When it comes to election skepticism, the burden of proof is on the doubters and deniers, and in the case of the 2020 election they simply have not been able to develop any evidence that rises above anecdote, assertion and innuendo.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

On the contrary, a wide array of academics, politicians, historians, state officials and people who study such things have found that no credible evidence of election fraud exists and certainly not any level that would affect the outcome of the 2020 election. Election results have been challenged in the courts more than 60 times, and judges appointed by both Republicans and Democrats have found no merits in the suits.

Republicans as prominent as Trump’s former attorney general William Barr have asserted that the election was secure and honest. Shortly after the election, Barr told the Associated Press that U.S. attorneys and F.B.I. agents had investigated complaints and “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

Yet the lie persists and has been the driving force behind unnecessary audits, threats against election officials and a slew of new laws that are designed to make voting harder rather than easier.