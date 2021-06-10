John M. Crisp: It’s time for a better national motto

In other words, “In God We Trust” is constitutional precisely because the religious content has been drained out of it, which doesn’t sound like it does either church or state much good.

We like to think of ourselves as a Christian nation, but “In God We Trust” suggests of the sort of prideful assertion of religious sanctimony that Jesus wasn’t particularly fond of. He said: “(D)o not be like the hypocrites. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men.”

Jesus preferred a more personal expression of faith. Trusting God takes place in the heart, and it’s presumptuous to make such an assertion of trust on behalf of an entire nation.

Besides, how well have we lived up to our national motto, anyway? Jesus preached much more compassion for the poor and downtrodden than we seem to be willing to commit these days. Do we really love our enemies?

And have our leaders and presidents actually demonstrated much trust in God? Nixon? Clinton? Trump? The only plausible candidate for genuine godliness is probably Jimmy Carter, a president widely reviled by the right and not that popular on the left, either.