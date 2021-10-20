John M. Crisp: How did 'entitlement' become such a bad word?

And many conservatives who are outraged over the proposed cost of helping parents raise their children and helping students go to college were quietly complicit when former President Donald Trump blew up the national debt by $7.8 trillion, largely due to tax cuts for the rich.

But I’m more interested in the “entitlement” side of the equation. Fiscal conservatives have always found it useful to attach a stigma to any benefits that derive from the government, particularly if they’re directed toward citizens who have less money and, thus, really need them.

It’s easier to trim the budget if we tell ourselves that the people who need food stamps or unemployment benefits are largely responsible for the plights in which they find themselves.

But the term “entitlement” has been hijacked. We need to redeem it and purge some of the negative connotations that attach to terms such as Manchin’s “entitlement mentality.”

Entitlements are no more than the benefits that we choose to give to ourselves and to our fellow citizens.