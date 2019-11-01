The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report that a teenage jogger was attacked by a masked assailant who wielded a knife in the Lyons area on Friday afternoon.
The report came in at 2:17 p.m. from Taylor Park Road Southeast near Mobley Lane, close to the area of North Fork County Park. The 911 caller said that their son was jogging in the rural area and was attacked by an unknown person who emerged out of the woods wearing a black ski mask, according to a MCSO news release.
The jogger told deputies the suspect was armed with a knife. The 18-year-old victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the news release states.
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to search the heavily wooded area but were unable to locate the suspect.
The victim described the suspect as being an unknown age white male, about 200 pounds and 6-feet tall. Besides the ski mask, the suspect was wearing a black coat and jeans of an unknown color, according to the news release.
The Salem Police Department and Oregon State Police assisted with the case. Those with information about the incident should call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 503-588-5032.