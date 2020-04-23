Job losses at 9,200 and rising for Linn, Benton counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in at least 9,200 job losses so far in the mid-Willamette Valley, and unemployment claims continue to be processed for Albany, Corvallis and surrounding areas.

Linn County saw another 902 unemployment claims processed for the week ending April 18, while Benton County saw an additional 602 claims processed, according to data released by the Oregon Employment Department on Thursday.

That brings the total unemployment claims processed since March 15 to 5,854 for Linn County and 3,353 for Benton County.

The actual figure for job losses is likely quite higher for the mid-valley.

Unemployment claims filed aren’t available on a county-by-county basis, and the state has only processed 61 percent of its claims received during the coronavirus pandemic, said Patrick O’Connor, regional economist for the Oregon Employment Department.

For the week ending April 18, the Oregon Employment Department received 36,700 initial unemployment claims. During the coronavirus pandemic, the state has received about 333,700 claims for unemployment insurance.

Nearly one in five Oregonian workers has filed for unemployment, O’Connor said.