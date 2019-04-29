Corvallis lawyer Joan Demarest has been tapped to fill the spot vacated on the Benton County Circuit Court bench by the retirement of Judge David Connell.
Demarest was selected from a pool of applicants by Gov. Kate Brown. She will be sworn in on Friday and will begin her new duties on Monday, according to court operations supervisor Eric Pointer.
Connell’s unfinished term wasn’t set to expire until 2022, but the position will come up for election again in May 2020.
Demarest has nearly two decade of experience in the legal arena, most recently as a defense attorney with the Corvallis firm of Nash, Ortiz & Demarest, where she has worked for about a year and a half. Prior to that she was in solo practice for seven years, spent four years as an attorney for students at Oregon State University and worked for eight years as a prosecutor in the Benton County District Attorney’s Office.
She also has worked as a municipal court judge in Toledo, Corvallis and Lebanon and served a stint on the Corvallis School Board.
Demarest graduated from Smith College with a bachelor’s degree in government in 1993 and earned her law degree from the University of Oregon School of Law in 1998.
She was also a candidate for the previous opening on the Benton County Circuit Court bench when Judge Janet Holcomb announced her retirement in 2012. That position was filled by Matthew Donohue.