Beit Am, the Mid-Willamette Jewish Community, presents its second annual Jewish film festival in Corvallis on two Sundays, Sept. 15 and 22.
The festival will feature three films each day at the Darkside Cinema, 215 SW Fourth St., Corvallis. The movies highlight Jewish themes and should also appeal to the broader community.
The event is planned by the Beit Am Arts and Culture Committee to provide opportunity for open dialogue and to examine our shared history for lessons we can apply to the present. The movies are not expressions of devotional or political topics and do not promote any religion.
All of the films have been selected by various International and Jewish film festivals and have adult content. They include three documentaries, two dramas and one docudrama.
The films to be shown on Sept. 15 include:
• "Shoelaces," an Israeli film which tells the story of a developmentally delayed son and his aging father, who confront an emotional and ethical dilemma when the father needs a kidney transplant.
• "Winter Hunt," from Germany, is a thriller about a young woman seeking vengeance from an aging Nazi prison guard, with moral complexities and surprising revelations that emerge in a tense cat-and-mouse game.
• "An Act of Defiance," set in South Africa, tells the story of Jewish attorney Bram Stoker, who risks his career and freedom to defend Nelson Mandela and his inner circle of black and Jewish supporters who face a possible death sentence for conspiracy to commit sabotage after they are arrested by the apartheid South African government during a raid in the town of Rivonia during the summer of 1963.
The films to be shown on Sept. 22 include:
• "Chasing Portraits," the memoir of one woman’s emotional quest to find the art of her Polish-Jewish great-grandfather, lost during World War II.
• "The Invisibles," a German film, The Invisibles, tells the story of the Jews who “hid in plain sight” in Berlin during World War II, with documentary interviews and dramatic footage interspersed.
• "It Must Schwing: The Blue Note Story," is the story of two young Jewish émigrés from Berlin who fled from Nazi Germany and founded the legendary jazz label Blue Note Records in New York. This documentary features interviews with legendary jazz musicians including Quincy Jones, Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock.
Admission for adults is $7; seniors, students and military are $5.
More information, including the festival schedule, all of the movie trailers and further descriptions can be accessed at the festival website: www.beitam.org/filmfestival, or the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/corvallisjewishfilmfestival/