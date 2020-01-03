Jennyopolis is topic of Albany museum talk
Jennyopolis is topic of Albany museum talk

Jolene Thompson of the Albany Landmarks Commission will discuss "Jennyopolis: A Willamette Valley Ghost Town" from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S.

Jennyopolis is an early Oregon settlement that is now a ghost town just south of Corvallis. Its biggest claim to fame: being the site of the state's first murder.

The presentation is part of the museum's History Bites at Noon series.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

For more information visit www.armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.

