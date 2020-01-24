Jefferson to break ground on water treatment plant (Jan. 24)

The City of Jefferson has announced that construction of a new water treatment plant is about to begin.

The new plant will replace the one built in 1987. To commemorate the event, a ground-breaking ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the public works facility at 700 N. Second St.

Through work and planning, the city was able to save nearly $3 million for the project. With that financial stewardship and leverage, the city secured a $7 million loan from the Safe Drinking Water State Revolving Fund at an interest rate of 1%, plus $1.015 million in debt forgiveness. Following a request for proposal, the Jefferson City Council awarded the construction contract to HP Civil.

The new facility will be a 2 million gallon-per-day pall membrane filtration plant, expandable to 4 MGD with very little future capital expenditure required. This plant is expected to serve the city and any potential growth well into the future.

