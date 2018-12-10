JEFFERSON — The Jefferson School District was on lockout Monday morning while multiple law enforcement and medical agencies investigate a reported weapons incident on campus.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and Jefferson Fire District were present this morning outside Jefferson High School and Jefferson Middle School, which have adjoining campuses. Both schools and Jefferson Elementary School were on lockout while the investigation continued, meaning classes went on as usual within the buildings but no one was allowed in or out.
Police tape marked off part of an athletic field behind the two upper division schools. Firefighters closed Talbot Road, which runs in front of Jefferson High School, between about 9:50 and 10:15 a.m. until Marion County deputies could arrive.
School district officials confirmed the lockout but would not comment on the incident, saying only that students are not in danger.
Further official information was not immediately available but will be reported as released.