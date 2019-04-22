A Jefferson motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Sunday afternoon near Albany is listed in fair condition at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Brian Aasen, 49, was headed east on Grand Prairie Road when his motorbike collided with a pickup traveling south on Three Lakes Road at about 2 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police logs, Aasen was thrown from his motorbike and hit a tree.
The pickup driver told authorities that they didn’t see Aasen when they were stopped at a stop sign at the intersection, said a Linn County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
The driver of the pickup showed no signs of impairment and has been cooperative with an investigation into the case, the LCSO spokeswoman added.
Grand Prairie Road was closed on Sunday afternoon for the crash investigation.