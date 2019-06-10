JEFFERSON — Scott Jantzi has never owned a brand new house, but Jefferson Middle School’s 47,000-square-foot new building, currently under construction, will come pretty close, he said.
“I’m very much looking forward to the new school,” said Jantzi, the school's principal. “Everything is going to be nice.”
The building, being constructed adjacent to Jefferson High School, is on track for completion in early August. Just a year ago, there was nothing but a grass field on the site.
The last day at the old Jefferson Middle School building, constructed in 1952, is Wednesday. (Eighth graders were promoted on June 5.)
Most of the school is scheduled to be demolished in the fall or perhaps winter, but the gym and cafeteria will be improved to be used as a community recreation center, Jantzi said.
Students haven’t complained about the building much, Jantzi said, despite that in recent years, garbage cans have been placed out in the hallways and some classrooms to catch drips when it rains.
District officials have said the building is essentially crumbling, and repair bills grew too large for upkeep on the structure to be feasible.
Jefferson area voters turned down two bond measures for a new school and other improvements before passing a third levy in May 2017.
The $14.4 million measure, matched by $4 million in state money, also is funding an eight-classroom addition and gym at Jefferson Elementary School, seismic upgrades to facilities, a new water line through town, and other improvements.
All of the projects, including the middle school, are on budget and slightly ahead of schedule, said James Lutz, project senior superintendent for Gerding Builders.
The new Jefferson Middle School is modern but not flashy, he added. “It’s state-of-the-art but still nice and conservative,” Lutz said.
LED lights will have sensors that will allow them to automatically dim or brighten as the conditions dictate. The climate and air circulation for the school will be controlled based on carbon dioxide monitors — if kids are in rooms, the sensors will be able to tell based on their breathing.
An array of solar panels also will be on top of the new building, and that should create $10,000 in savings each year, Lutz said.
Superintendent Brad Capener said the wi-fi will be greatly improved in the new school.
“We will have monitors, TVs up in the rooms, and they’ll have Bluetooth capabilities, so teachers can hook up their laptops to the screens,” he added.
The facility also has a “maker space,” which can double as a computer lab or robotics classroom or serve other functions. Such flexible areas are becoming a trend in education buildings as districts, which are replacing desktops with laptops, are getting rid of traditional computer labs, Jantzi said.
Jantzi said that he also was looking forward to improved security with the new building. Visitors will have to check in at a secure entrance at the main office before they can access the school itself.
“Unfortunately, in today’s day and age, that’s something you have to think about,” Jantzi said.
Sixth graders also will have their own classroom wing, to give them a bit of their own space and make them more comfortable.
The proximity of the high school and middle school will provide plenty of benefits, Jantzi said.
Life skills students, traditionally housed at the middle school, will be able to take classes more easily at the high school.
Some activities, such as theater, have a combined group of participants, and sports programs also should benefit by having additional space for practices, Jantzi said.
For more than 25 years, before the current high school was built, the old Jefferson Middle School structure was home to all students in the district sixth grade and up.
Composite photos of graduating high school classes, from 1936 to 1979, hang in the main hallway. “We have old-timers come by and look at them sometimes,” Jantzi said, adding that students have had grandparents and other relatives in the pictures.
Those composites will be given to the high school for safekeeping. Other decorations at Jefferson Middle School, such as a mosaic near the office, will be moved to the new building.
A community open house for the new Jefferson Middle School likely will be held in September, but nothing firm has been planned yet, Capener said.