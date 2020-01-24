Jefferson man dies in Knox Butte Road accident

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash on Knox Butte Road at about 4:24 p.m. Thursday, in which James Wallace Brown, 84, of Jefferson was killed and his wife, Patsy Ruth Brown, 84, seriously injured.

According to Undersheriff Paul Timm, the crash occurred at the intersection of Knox Butte and Scravel Hill roads, east of Albany.

Timm said three vehicles were involved.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Tundra, was Steven Joel Stillwell, 57, of Lebanon. James Brown was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang; his wife was a passenger.

Stillwell was traveling east on Knox Butte Road, approaching Scravel Hill. The Browns were stopped at the stop sign on Knox Butte heading north, while a third vehicle, described as a white SUV, was stopped on Scravel Hill heading south.

The white SUV crossed the intersection in front of Stillwell’s Tundra. It started to slow when the Browns’ Mustang tried to cross the intersection as well. Timm said the white SUV likely blocked the drivers' views. The SUV was reported to have cleared the intersection just before Stillwell’s vehicle struck the Browns’ Mustang on the driver’s side.

The driver of the white SUV was not identified.