JEFFERSON – The Jefferson Public Library has been about a decade in the making, but on Thursday night, the newly constructed facility at 150 N. Second St. had its grand opening ceremony.
The event, which about 100 people attended, included a ribbon-cutting, speeches by local officials and an audience sing-along of Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration.”
“I love it. There’s so much potential here. We can still add more shelves,” said Katherine Pitman, library director.
She told the crowd that she hoped the library would be a welcoming place for everyone in the community to educate and entertain themselves, to learn and thrive.
Residents started fundraising for the new library back in 2010, and gathered about $800,000 for the project. The city of Jefferson contributed the land for the library, and it purchased the property for $150,000 in 2014. The lot also could include an extension of the adjacent City Hall.
While the new library has been open since late October, Thursday night was the first time many residents had visited the building, Pitman said. She was busy through much of the open house checking out books and DVDs.
Pitman said the new 4,000-square-foot facility was far more spacious and functional, and residents could navigate the aisles with wheelchairs or baby strollers.
The old library, in the historic Joseph Conser House in downtown Jefferson, was crammed into a space of about 800 square feet.
Mayor Michael Myers said that the library’s grand opening came on the eve of the 148th anniversary of Jefferson’s incorporation. Not too long ago, the library property was home to dilapidated houses and standing water, he noted.
Myers added that the library would improve the quality of life in the small town and has already served as an inspiration for new projects, such as the restoration of the Conser House.
“We’re celebrating not just today and now, but the future,” Myers said.