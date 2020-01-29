Jefferson breaks ground on $10 million water treatment plant

JEFFERSON — The city of Jefferson broke ground on a new $10 million water treatment plant on Wednesday morning that officials hope could lead to more growth in town.
“Once this water plant, this facility, is brought up to par, this is going to attract eyes, not only from the residential standpoint, but from businesses. We’re ready for it,” said City Council member Walt Perry.
“I’m trying to tell businesses that we’ve got the facilities for you,” said Mayor Michael Myers.
About 25 people attended the event. Myers described how the Public Works Department saved $3 million for the project over the course of 25 years. He credited Christine Cason, a longtime former Jefferson City Council member, with spearheading the effort. Saving money for public works improvements became a consistent theme regardless of who was mayor or who was on the City Council, he said.
When the water treatment plant is complete in 2021, the city of Jefferson will be able to boast one of the most modern, efficient treatment plants in Oregon, and one that can ensure clean water for future generations, Myers added.
Construction of the facility, at 700 N. Second St., will also be funded through a $7 million loan from the Safe Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. The loan will be repaid at an interest rate of 1 percent and comes with more than $1 million in debt forgiveness, according to the city.
Jefferson’s current water treatment plant was built in 1987. The new plant will be able to handle 2 million gallons per day using a membrane filtration system — that’s more than double the city’s current capacity.
You have free articles remaining.
An expansion to 4 million gallons per day could be accomplished in the future with very little additional expenditures, according to the city.
This year is shaping up to be a memorable one for Jefferson, and not just because of the water treatment plant.
The city will celebrate its 150th birthday in October. Though Jefferson’s official date of incorporation was Oct. 20, the city will hold a weekend celebration from Oct. 16-18 that will include a dinner, parade, and additional aspects. Other events will be held throughout the course of the year.
In the run-up to the anniversary, the city’s Landmarks Advisory Commission will be honoring one residence per month with a historic preservation award. This month, that went to the H.B. Looney House, which was built in 1910 at 426 N. Second St.
Jefferson is in the midst of transforming the Conser House into a local museum, and the city also has applied for the HGTV Home Town Takeover show.
Fifth Street will be extended into a through street, which should alleviate local traffic on Highway 99W.
This spring, the city will be developing a wooded wetland park on an acre-and-a-half in the area of Fifth Street and Union Street.
“We’ve got a lot of good things going. Lots more to come, I think,” said David Watkins, City Council member.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.