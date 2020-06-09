Jaycees July 4 fireworks canceled

“The organization decided, after reviewing many possible courses of action, to cancel the fireworks display for this year,” said George Abele, spokesperson for the group.

The Corvallis Independence Day community fireworks display started in 1976, presented by the Boy Scouts to celebrate the bicentennial of the United States. In 1978, the Corvallis Jaycees took over the management of the event and have been continuing this tradition of celebrating the nation’s birthday. This will be the first time in the 44-year history of this event that the display will not take place.