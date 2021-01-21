Jay Ambrose: Biden's quest for unity well worth pursuing

Faith, maybe? I myself was especially pleased to see that Biden was not one of those who think separation of church and state somehow means faith should not intervene in our political lives, for instance. How wonderful it was to hear Garth Brooks sing “Amazing Grace” emphasizing the good over the bad. Other emotional if non-religious high points worth mentioning include Lady Gaga filling hearts with patriotism in singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" and 22-year-old Amanda Gorman reciting her poem on justice.

Concerning unity, Biden quoted Abraham Lincoln as saying “my whole soul is in it” and added that is exactly how he feels, and it’s worth mentioning that his record as a U.S. senator did demonstrate an ability to negotiate, to get along with varied sides, to compromise, even if perfection somehow resides outside his grasp. But even with people like Brooks out there, how do you get people to be gentle and kind with anyone who doesn’t share their convictions?